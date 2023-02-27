$1.43M in average volume shows that Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is heading in the right direction

February 24, 2023, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) trading session started at the price of $220.94, that was 0.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $225.00 and dropped to $220.49 before settling in for the closing price of $223.86. A 52-week range for NSC has been $203.65 – $291.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.50%. With a float of $227.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.14, operating margin of +37.14, and the pretax margin is +32.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 5,227,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 21,272 shares at a rate of $245.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,000 for $258.35, making the entire transaction worth $516,700. This insider now owns 30,158 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.64 while generating a return on equity of 24.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.98% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.88, a number that is poised to hit 3.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Looking closely at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.41.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $245.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $239.03. However, in the short run, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $226.35. Second resistance stands at $227.93. The third major resistance level sits at $230.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $221.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $218.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $217.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

There are 227,782K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 50.99 billion. As of now, sales total 12,745 M while income totals 3,270 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,237 M while its last quarter net income were 790,000 K.