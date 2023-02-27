Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

12.25% volatility in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

On February 24, 2023, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) opened at $1.72, lower -8.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. Price fluctuations for HUT have ranged from $0.78 to $6.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -368.30% at the time writing. With a float of $183.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.09, operating margin of +27.93, and the pretax margin is -38.61.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Mining Corp. is 5.95%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -41.84 while generating a return on equity of -21.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) saw its 5-day average volume 9.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8366. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7167 in the near term. At $1.8033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4167.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

There are currently 220,901K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 534.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 138,650 K according to its annual income of -58,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,270 K and its income totaled -18,220 K.

