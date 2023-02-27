Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$194.08K in average volume shows that Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $140.43, soaring 7.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.86 and dropped to $136.15 before settling in for the closing price of $136.00. Within the past 52 weeks, FIX’s price has moved between $74.14 and $140.05.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 18.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.50%. With a float of $34.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Comfort Systems USA Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 97.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 360,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $120.27, taking the stock ownership to the 27,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director bought 4 for $127.69, making the entire transaction worth $571. This insider now owns 3,812 shares in total.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 41.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 0.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.49.

During the past 100 days, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s (FIX) raw stochastic average was set at 99.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $150.40 in the near term. At $153.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $161.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $128.98.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.86 billion based on 35,738K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,074 M and income totals 143,350 K. The company made 1,120 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 61,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

