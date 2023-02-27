Search
-32.52% percent quarterly performance for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.55, plunging -8.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.5162 before settling in for the closing price of $0.57. Within the past 52 weeks, CENN’s price has moved between $0.26 and $3.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -38.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Looking closely at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 27.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1262. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5477. Second resistance stands at $0.5758. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5915. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5039, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4882. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4601.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 147.62 million based on 261,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,580 K and income totals -16,420 K.

