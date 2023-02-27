4.58% percent quarterly performance for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is not indicative of the underlying story

February 24, 2023, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) trading session started at the price of $22.52, that was 1.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.62 and dropped to $22.05 before settling in for the closing price of $21.74. A 52-week range for RFP has been $11.17 – $21.98.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.30%. With a float of $76.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.90, operating margin of +19.87, and the pretax margin is +13.76.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Resolute Forest Products Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Resolute Forest Products Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 1,000,426. In this transaction President, Tissue Group of this company sold 47,594 shares at a rate of $21.02, taking the stock ownership to the 123,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 16,340 for $21.10, making the entire transaction worth $344,774. This insider now owns 130,462 shares in total.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.38 while generating a return on equity of 23.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to 44.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s (RFP) raw stochastic average was set at 81.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.48 in the near term. At $22.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.34.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Key Stats

There are 76,812K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.68 billion. As of now, sales total 3,664 M while income totals 307,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 974,000 K while its last quarter net income were 87,000 K.