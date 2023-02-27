5.22% volatility in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) stock priced at $19.38, down -2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.41 and dropped to $18.83 before settling in for the closing price of $19.77. JWN’s price has ranged from $15.52 to $29.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 125.00%. With a float of $97.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.50 million.

In an organization with 60000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +3.33, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Nordstrom Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 601,528. In this transaction Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 28,645 shares at a rate of $21.00, taking the stock ownership to the 125,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s Chief Customer Officer sold 1,540 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $30,922. This insider now owns 128,671 shares in total.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.20 while generating a return on equity of 40.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.88% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nordstrom Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.70. However, in the short run, Nordstrom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.46. Second resistance stands at $19.73. The third major resistance level sits at $20.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.30.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.16 billion, the company has a total of 160,081K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,789 M while annual income is 178,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,546 M while its latest quarter income was -20,000 K.