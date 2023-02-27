$6.19M in average volume shows that Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is heading in the right direction

On February 24, 2023, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) opened at $0.12, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for AULT have ranged from $0.09 to $1.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 47.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.40% at the time writing. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 323 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 396. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,806,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 400 for $4.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,777. This insider now owns 1,806,000 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.73 million, its volume of 3.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 25.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1259, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2190. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1192 in the near term. At $0.1217, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1255. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1129, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1091. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1066.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

There are currently 394,698K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,400 K according to its annual income of -24,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,780 K and its income totaled -7,270 K.