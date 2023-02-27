$604.46K in average volume shows that Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is heading in the right direction

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $302.10, plunging -3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $310.50 and dropped to $297.0005 before settling in for the closing price of $307.86. Within the past 52 weeks, DPZ’s price has moved between $299.41 and $448.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.50%. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +16.50, and the pretax margin is +12.63.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 26,030. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain Services of this company sold 75 shares at a rate of $347.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 244 for $351.93, making the entire transaction worth $85,871. This insider now owns 1,519 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +9.97.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.16% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.39, a number that is poised to hit 2.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Looking closely at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.78.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $348.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $361.74. However, in the short run, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $306.31. Second resistance stands at $315.16. The third major resistance level sits at $319.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $292.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $288.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $279.31.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.90 billion based on 35,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,357 M and income totals 510,470 K. The company made 1,069 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 100,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.