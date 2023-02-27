A look at Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 24, 2023, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) opened at $44.07, higher 1.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.895 and dropped to $43.32 before settling in for the closing price of $44.81. Price fluctuations for FUTU have ranged from $21.23 to $72.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 141.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 82.50% at the time writing. With a float of $84.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.61 million.

The firm has a total of 2318 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 15.04%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU], we can find that recorded value of 2.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.00.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 39.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.54. The third major resistance level sits at $49.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.45.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

There are currently 150,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 912,270 K according to its annual income of 360,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 247,850 K and its income totaled 96,140 K.