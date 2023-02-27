A major move is in the offing as WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) market cap hits 1.09 billion

February 24, 2023, WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) trading session started at the price of $11.50, that was -4.52% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.07 and dropped to $11.48 before settling in for the closing price of $12.40. A 52-week range for WOW has been $8.57 – $22.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -10.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.50%. With a float of $54.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.33, operating margin of +4.87, and the pretax margin is -3.23.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WideOpenWest Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of WideOpenWest Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 91,442. In this transaction Chief Customer Exper. Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 220,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 22,000 for $18.80, making the entire transaction worth $413,706. This insider now owns 330,208 shares in total.

WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -0.35 while generating a return on equity of -0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.70% during the next five years compared to -10.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

Looking closely at WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, WideOpenWest Inc.’s (WOW) raw stochastic average was set at 48.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.93. However, in the short run, WideOpenWest Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.11. Second resistance stands at $12.39. The third major resistance level sits at $12.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.93.

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Key Stats

There are 87,660K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.09 billion. As of now, sales total 725,700 K while income totals 770,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 173,700 K while its last quarter net income were 500 K.