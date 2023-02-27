Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) average volume reaches $1.49M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $74.21, plunging -3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.2899 and dropped to $72.555 before settling in for the closing price of $75.15. Within the past 52 weeks, AKAM’s price has moved between $74.47 and $123.25.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $155.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.10 million.

The firm has a total of 8700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.89, operating margin of +19.60, and the pretax margin is +18.19.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 25,029. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 337 shares at a rate of $74.27, taking the stock ownership to the 48,567 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 326 for $76.82, making the entire transaction worth $25,043. This insider now owns 48,230 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +14.48 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akamai Technologies Inc., AKAM], we can find that recorded value of 2.0 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.92. The third major resistance level sits at $75.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.35.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.82 billion based on 157,242K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,617 M and income totals 523,670 K. The company made 927,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 128,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.