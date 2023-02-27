American Well Corporation (AMWL) plunged -2.88 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.02, plunging -2.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.065 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. Within the past 52 weeks, AMWL’s price has moved between $2.52 and $5.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.10%. With a float of $187.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1123 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.69, operating margin of -93.12, and the pretax margin is -97.31.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 41,348. In this transaction Chairman, co-CEO of this company sold 10,645 shares at a rate of $3.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,463,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President, co-CEO sold 7,411 for $3.88, making the entire transaction worth $28,787. This insider now owns 2,283,525 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -97.56 while generating a return on equity of -23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Well Corporation (AMWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.09 in the near term. At $3.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.78.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 864.70 million based on 275,410K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 252,790 K and income totals -176,330 K. The company made 69,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -70,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.