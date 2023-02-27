Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) kicked off at the price of $0.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4833, plunging -3.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4833 and dropped to $0.40 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Within the past 52 weeks, AWH’s price has moved between $0.28 and $1.26.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 20.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -60.20%. With a float of $69.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 106 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.95, operating margin of -478.49, and the pretax margin is -464.80.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 74,892. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 98,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 136,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Executive Chair bought 43,994 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $24,918. This insider now owns 267,088 shares in total.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -464.80 while generating a return on equity of -158.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 0.3 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s (AWH) raw stochastic average was set at 43.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4426, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5337. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4822 in the near term. At $0.5244, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5655. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3989, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3578. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3156.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 56.70 million based on 124,595K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,810 K and income totals -31,660 K. The company made 2,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.