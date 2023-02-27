B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 9.7 million

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $3.21, up 2.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has traded in a range of $2.81-$5.07.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.00%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +30.14, and the pretax margin is +30.04.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.93%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 29.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Looking closely at B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG), its last 5-days average volume was 8.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.51. However, in the short run, B2Gold Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.38. Second resistance stands at $3.44. The third major resistance level sits at $3.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.57 billion has total of 1,075,323K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,762 M in contrast with the sum of 420,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 392,550 K and last quarter income was -23,410 K.