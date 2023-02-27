C3.ai Inc. (AI) average volume reaches $12.65M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $22.23, down -2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.65 and dropped to $21.68 before settling in for the closing price of $22.87. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $10.16-$30.92.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 704 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 720,720. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $30.03, taking the stock ownership to the 233,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 4,578 for $19.95, making the entire transaction worth $91,343. This insider now owns 346,993 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.73 million, its volume of 16.27 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.81 in the near term. At $23.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.87.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.52 billion has total of 110,251K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,760 K in contrast with the sum of -192,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 62,410 K and last quarter income was -68,850 K.