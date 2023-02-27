Can Citigroup Inc.’s (C) drop of -2.49% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $50.00, plunging -0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.34 and dropped to $49.65 before settling in for the closing price of $50.38. Within the past 52 weeks, C’s price has moved between $40.01 and $62.89.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -2.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.40%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 238000 workers is very important to gauge.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 149,772. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 2,950 shares at a rate of $50.77, taking the stock ownership to the 82,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s CEO, Legacy Franchises sold 11,903 for $51.10, making the entire transaction worth $608,303. This insider now owns 65,764 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.84 while generating a return on equity of 7.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.15% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

The latest stats from [Citigroup Inc., C] show that its last 5-days average volume of 15.35 million was inferior to 17.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 76.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.75. The third major resistance level sits at $51.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.37. The third support level lies at $49.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 97.58 billion based on 1,936,853K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 101,078 M and income totals 14,845 M. The company made 30,444 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,513 M in sales during its previous quarter.