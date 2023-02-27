Can Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) drop of -11.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

February 24, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) trading session started at the price of $4.96, that was -3.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.975 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. A 52-week range for GENI has been $2.20 – $5.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.60%. With a float of $112.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.14 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -213.30, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Sports Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.50%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 63.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.94. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.94. Second resistance stands at $5.05. The third major resistance level sits at $5.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. The third support level lies at $4.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

There are 219,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.13 billion. As of now, sales total 262,740 K while income totals -592,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 78,650 K while its last quarter net income were -8,970 K.