Can Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) drop of -4.99% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On February 24, 2023, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) opened at $5.39, lower -1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $5.31 before settling in for the closing price of $5.58. Price fluctuations for OLPX have ranged from $3.80 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 428.10% at the time writing. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 295,600. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $14.78, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.60 in the near term. At $5.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.23. The third support level lies at $5.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

There are currently 649,181K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 598,370 K according to its annual income of 220,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 176,450 K and its income totaled 60,760 K.