Can The E.W. Scripps Company’s (SSP) drop of -14.07% in a week be considered a lucky break?

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.19, plunging -13.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.19 and dropped to $12.05 before settling in for the closing price of $14.54. Within the past 52 weeks, SSP’s price has moved between $9.90 and $23.61.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 21.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -58.70%. With a float of $58.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.36 million.

In an organization with 5600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Broadcasting industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The E.W. Scripps Company is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 140,694. In this transaction President, Scripps Networks of this company sold 9,950 shares at a rate of $14.14, taking the stock ownership to the 49,844 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 101,523 for $12.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,244,672. This insider now owns 636,187 shares in total.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by -$0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Trading Performance Indicators

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was better than the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, The E.W. Scripps Company’s (SSP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. However, in the short run, The E.W. Scripps Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.83. Second resistance stands at $15.08. The third major resistance level sits at $15.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.80. The third support level lies at $9.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.21 billion based on 83,491K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,284 M and income totals 122,710 K. The company made 612,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 46,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.