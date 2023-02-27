Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.36%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1358, soaring 49.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.1351 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Within the past 52 weeks, CNXA’s price has moved between $0.14 and $15.30.

With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of -34.49, and the pretax margin is -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -172.11.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.16

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.04 million. That was better than the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 11.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 253.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 174.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3211. Second resistance stands at $0.4330. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5260. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1162, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0232.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.65 million based on 12,663K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,800 K and income totals -18,590 K. The company made 4,202 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.