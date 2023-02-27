Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.58 million

On February 24, 2023, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) opened at $4.10, lower -6.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.7603 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Price fluctuations for COSM have ranged from $1.69 to $98.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 52.80% over the last five years. With a float of $8.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cosmos Health Inc., COSM], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 375.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are currently 10,590K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,240 K according to its annual income of -7,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,020 K and its income totaled -1,970 K.