Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) 20 Days SMA touches 0.43%: The odds favor the bear

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $80.30, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.41 and dropped to $80.27 before settling in for the closing price of $80.41. Within the past 52 weeks, COUP’s price has moved between $40.29 and $130.97.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 40.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -95.50%. With a float of $75.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3076 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coupa Software Incorporated is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 67,554. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 845 shares at a rate of $79.95, taking the stock ownership to the 5,607 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 296 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $23,680. This insider now owns 6,436 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.33% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.51 million, its volume of 2.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 99.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.41 in the near term. At $80.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.13.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.07 billion based on 75,541K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 725,290 K and income totals -379,040 K. The company made 217,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -84,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.