DCFC (Tritium DCFC Limited) dropped -9.52 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) stock priced at $2.02, down -9.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.835 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. DCFC’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $10.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.20%. With a float of $80.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.90%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tritium DCFC Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Looking closely at Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC), its last 5-days average volume was 3.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5082, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2242. However, in the short run, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0550. Second resistance stands at $2.2100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5250.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 326.50 million, the company has a total of 153,094K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,820 K while annual income is -127,560 K.