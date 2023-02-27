Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) average volume reaches $3.68M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) stock priced at $11.97, down -1.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.025 and dropped to $11.8901 before settling in for the closing price of $12.16. DB’s price has ranged from $7.24 to $13.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -8.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.80%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84556 employees.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 37.96%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.83 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.91% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Looking closely at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) raw stochastic average was set at 74.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.99. However, in the short run, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.03. Second resistance stands at $12.10. The third major resistance level sits at $12.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.13 billion, the company has a total of 2,066,773K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,888 M while annual income is 5,821 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,024 M while its latest quarter income was 1,841 M.