Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) with a beta value of 2.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock priced at $0.76, down -8.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.762 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. SOLO’s price has ranged from $0.57 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 216 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.55%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 25.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Looking closely at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 14.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8878, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2377. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7413. Second resistance stands at $0.7827. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6793, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6587. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6173.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 90.70 million, the company has a total of 118,611K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,100 K while annual income is -41,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,440 K while its latest quarter income was -21,540 K.