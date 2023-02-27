Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.86 million

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) stock priced at $81.03, down -0.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.26 and dropped to $80.80 before settling in for the closing price of $82.31. EMR’s price has ranged from $72.40 to $100.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.60%. With a float of $565.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.60 million.

The firm has a total of 85500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.68, operating margin of +18.04, and the pretax margin is +20.81.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Emerson Electric Co. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 441,244. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 4,603 shares at a rate of $95.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Senior Exec. VP and CFO sold 83,073 for $91.07, making the entire transaction worth $7,565,657. This insider now owns 271,785 shares in total.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +16.46 while generating a return on equity of 31.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Emerson Electric Co.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Emerson Electric Co., EMR], we can find that recorded value of 3.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.21. The third major resistance level sits at $84.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.77.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 47.03 billion, the company has a total of 571,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,629 M while annual income is 3,231 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,373 M while its latest quarter income was 2,331 M.