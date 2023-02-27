Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) posted a -17.96% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) stock priced at $3.25, down -2.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.3717 and dropped to $3.22 before settling in for the closing price of $3.36. GOTU’s price has ranged from $0.64 to $4.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.40%. With a float of $250.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.77 million.

The firm has a total of 9015 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.46, operating margin of -44.78, and the pretax margin is -46.67.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Gaotu Techedu Inc. is 4.16%, while institutional ownership is 21.70%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -47.30 while generating a return on equity of -72.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13 and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gaotu Techedu Inc., GOTU], we can find that recorded value of 3.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s (GOTU) raw stochastic average was set at 68.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.06.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 870.30 million, the company has a total of 257,032K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,030 M while annual income is -487,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 85,210 K while its latest quarter income was -8,620 K.