GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) plunged -4.44 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

February 24, 2023, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) trading session started at the price of $19.29, that was -4.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.38 and dropped to $18.80 before settling in for the closing price of $19.80. A 52-week range for GDS has been $8.41 – $48.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 49.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -53.70%. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.32 million.

In an organization with 1878 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GDS Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.27%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.85. However, in the short run, GDS Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.27. Second resistance stands at $19.61. The third major resistance level sits at $19.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.11.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

There are 186,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.93 billion. As of now, sales total 1,212 M while income totals -184,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 332,830 K while its last quarter net income were -47,800 K.