Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,440 M

On February 24, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) opened at $23.41, higher 0.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.775 and dropped to $23.295 before settling in for the closing price of $23.56. Price fluctuations for GPK have ranged from $18.45 to $24.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 16.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24000 employees.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 543,532. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $22.46, taking the stock ownership to the 92,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, Mills Division sold 12,779 for $23.35, making the entire transaction worth $298,390. This insider now owns 44,902 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.54% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 89.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.90 in the near term. At $24.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.94.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

There are currently 307,122K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,440 M according to its annual income of 522,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,386 M and its income totaled 156,000 K.