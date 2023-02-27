Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.97, soaring 1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.31 and dropped to $14.905 before settling in for the closing price of $15.09. Within the past 52 weeks, HBAN’s price has moved between $11.67 and $15.74.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.90%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19920 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 1,201,008. In this transaction Director of this company sold 80,000 shares at a rate of $15.01, taking the stock ownership to the 62,845 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Senior Exec. V.P. sold 50,000 for $15.25, making the entire transaction worth $762,480. This insider now owns 52,647 shares in total.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.40 while generating a return on equity of 12.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.15% during the next five years compared to 10.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.29 million, its volume of 11.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 84.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.43 in the near term. At $15.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.62.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.78 billion based on 1,443,017K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,950 M and income totals 2,238 M. The company made 2,353 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 645,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.