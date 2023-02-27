Investors must take note of Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) performance last week, which was 4.40%.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $53.10, up 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.32 and dropped to $52.83 before settling in for the closing price of $53.05. Over the past 52 weeks, CPB has traded in a range of $41.72-$57.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.20%. With a float of $192.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.21, operating margin of +13.70, and the pretax margin is +11.39.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Campbell Soup Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 2,123,948. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 37,354 shares at a rate of $56.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 44,232 for $56.46, making the entire transaction worth $2,497,339. This insider now owns 136,739 shares in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.88) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 23.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.01% during the next five years compared to -3.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

The latest stats from [Campbell Soup Company, CPB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.49 million was superior to 2.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.58. The third major resistance level sits at $53.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.60. The third support level lies at $52.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.89 billion has total of 299,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,562 M in contrast with the sum of 757,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,575 M and last quarter income was 297,000 K.