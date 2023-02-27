Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) performance last week, which was -6.73%.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) stock priced at $3.17, down -1.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.20 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. FSM’s price has ranged from $2.05 to $4.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -62.50%. With a float of $286.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.18 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.56, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +17.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 38.22%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 5.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Looking closely at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 38.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.11. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.22. Second resistance stands at $3.24. The third major resistance level sits at $3.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 925.68 million, the company has a total of 290,222K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 599,850 K while annual income is 59,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,570 K while its latest quarter income was -3,750 K.

7.08% volatility in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.77, plunging -49.66% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) average volume reaches $791.92K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
February 24, 2023, Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) trading session started at the price of $11.71, that was 1.48% jump from the session...
Read more

Investors must take note of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) performance last week, which was -5.05%.

Shaun Noe -
On February 24, 2023, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) opened at $24.37, lower -1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

