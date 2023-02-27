Investors must take note of KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) performance last week, which was -9.70%.

On February 24, 2023, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) opened at $18.52, lower -6.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.60 and dropped to $17.49 before settling in for the closing price of $18.85. Price fluctuations for BEKE have ranged from $7.31 to $21.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -146.50% at the time writing. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 110082 employees.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Looking closely at KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE), its last 5-days average volume was 6.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 70.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.59. However, in the short run, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.30. Second resistance stands at $19.01. The third major resistance level sits at $19.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.08.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

There are currently 1,264,407K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,672 M according to its annual income of -82,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,474 M and its income totaled 101,660 K.