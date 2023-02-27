Investors must take note of O2Micro International Limited’s (OIIM) performance last week, which was -1.22%.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $4.64, up 4.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.90 and dropped to $4.5459 before settling in for the closing price of $4.64. Over the past 52 weeks, OIIM has traded in a range of $2.85-$4.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 12.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.20%. With a float of $25.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 315 workers is very important to gauge.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of O2Micro International Limited is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.00% during the next five years compared to 39.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at O2Micro International Limited’s (OIIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of O2Micro International Limited (OIIM)

The latest stats from [O2Micro International Limited, OIIM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, O2Micro International Limited’s (OIIM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.12. The third major resistance level sits at $5.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. The third support level lies at $4.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 135.42 million has total of 29,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 101,100 K in contrast with the sum of 12,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,160 K and last quarter income was -1,260 K.