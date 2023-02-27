Investors must take note of Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) performance last week, which was 3.43%.

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) stock priced at $158.21, up 0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.12 and dropped to $157.12 before settling in for the closing price of $159.62. PWR’s price has ranged from $97.00 to $168.75 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 12.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 47300 workers is very important to gauge.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,778,896. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,948 shares at a rate of $119.01, taking the stock ownership to the 204,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s President and CEO sold 135,000 for $126.48, making the entire transaction worth $17,074,304. This insider now owns 689,030 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.04% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanta Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

The latest stats from [Quanta Services Inc., PWR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.49 million was superior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.93.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $163.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $166.29. The third major resistance level sits at $169.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $154.29. The third support level lies at $151.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.81 billion, the company has a total of 142,901K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,980 M while annual income is 485,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,460 M while its latest quarter income was 155,960 K.