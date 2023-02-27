Investors must take note of Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) performance last week, which was -2.07%.

On February 24, 2023, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) opened at $22.80, higher 0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.21 and dropped to $22.75 before settling in for the closing price of $23.01. Price fluctuations for RF have ranged from $18.01 to $24.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $929.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $934.00 million.

In an organization with 19950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corporation is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 304,456. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $23.42, taking the stock ownership to the 24,344 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s SEVP & CRO sold 100,000 for $22.83, making the entire transaction worth $2,282,760. This insider now owns 77,843 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +29.48 while generating a return on equity of 13.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.88% during the next five years compared to 23.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Regions Financial Corporation (RF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corporation’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 77.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.48. However, in the short run, Regions Financial Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.34. Second resistance stands at $23.50. The third major resistance level sits at $23.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.58. The third support level lies at $22.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

There are currently 934,446K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,531 M according to its annual income of 2,245 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,152 M and its income totaled 685,000 K.