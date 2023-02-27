Investors must take note of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) performance last week, which was 1.97%.

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) stock priced at $0.573, up 8.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6151 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. STRC’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $7.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -303.60%. With a float of $78.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 160 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 18.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 108,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $3.11, taking the stock ownership to the 112,315 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $43,782. This insider now owns 77,315 shares in total.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -303.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s (STRC) raw stochastic average was set at 4.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6320, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1953. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6227 in the near term. At $0.6515, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6878. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5576, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5213. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4925.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 84.40 million, the company has a total of 154,700K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,080 K while annual income is -81,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,670 K while its latest quarter income was -22,500 K.