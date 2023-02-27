Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) average volume reaches $745.69K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 24, 2023, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) opened at $12.57, higher 13.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.66 and dropped to $12.40 before settling in for the closing price of $11.47. Price fluctuations for KTOS have ranged from $8.90 to $22.26 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.00% at the time writing. With a float of $123.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.33, operating margin of +0.55, and the pretax margin is -3.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 18,523. In this transaction VP & Corporate Controller of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $9.26, taking the stock ownership to the 27,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $10.56, making the entire transaction worth $84,490. This insider now owns 1,253 shares in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.21 while generating a return on equity of -4.02.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Looking closely at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.01. However, in the short run, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.63. Second resistance stands at $14.27. The third major resistance level sits at $14.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Key Stats

There are currently 125,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 811,500 K according to its annual income of -2,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,600 K and its income totaled -8,000 K.