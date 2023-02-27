Last month’s performance of -21.58% for Niu Technologies (NIU) is certainly impressive

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $4.55, down -5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.57 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.62. Over the past 52 weeks, NIU has traded in a range of $2.57-$12.51.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 59.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

In an organization with 702 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Niu Technologies’s (NIU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 49.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. However, in the short run, Niu Technologies’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.75. The third major resistance level sits at $4.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. The third support level lies at $3.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 354.99 million has total of 76,840K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 581,320 K in contrast with the sum of 35,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 162,120 K and last quarter income was 410 K.