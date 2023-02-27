Last month’s performance of -23.43% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) stock priced at $9.15, down -19.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.39 and dropped to $8.34 before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. BIGC’s price has ranged from $7.74 to $26.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -92.30%. With a float of $69.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1337 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.03, operating margin of -35.12, and the pretax margin is -49.96.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 38,759. In this transaction Chief Services Officer of this company sold 3,672 shares at a rate of $10.56, taking the stock ownership to the 47,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 13,911 for $17.08, making the entire transaction worth $237,615. This insider now owns 103,447 shares in total.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -152.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.58 in the near term. At $10.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.91. The third support level lies at $7.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 834.75 million, the company has a total of 73,681K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 219,860 K while annual income is -76,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 72,390 K while its latest quarter income was -30,300 K.