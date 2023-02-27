Last month’s performance of -25.95% for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) is certainly impressive

On February 24, 2023, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) opened at $5.36, lower -31.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.46 and dropped to $5.3075 before settling in for the closing price of $8.73. Price fluctuations for UPLD have ranged from $6.26 to $20.23 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 32.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.10% at the time writing. With a float of $27.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

In an organization with 865 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upland Software Inc. is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 47,120. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 6,266 shares at a rate of $7.52, taking the stock ownership to the 107,047 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s CLO and Secretary sold 8,300 for $7.32, making the entire transaction worth $60,756. This insider now owns 122,391 shares in total.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upland Software Inc. (UPLD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Upland Software Inc.’s (UPLD) raw stochastic average was set at 16.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.93. However, in the short run, Upland Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.55. Second resistance stands at $7.08. The third major resistance level sits at $7.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.78. The third support level lies at $4.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) Key Stats

There are currently 31,778K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 277.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,020 K according to its annual income of -58,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,550 K and its income totaled -6,510 K.