Last month’s performance of -6.56% for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is certainly impressive

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $20.39, up 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.70 and dropped to $20.27 before settling in for the closing price of $20.60. Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has traded in a range of $17.71-$26.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.90%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 301,070,000. In this transaction of this company sold 11,500,000 shares at a rate of $26.18, taking the stock ownership to the 28,338,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer sold 10,000 for $25.07, making the entire transaction worth $250,700. This insider now owns 486,240 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 66.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 48.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.80 in the near term. At $20.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.11. The third support level lies at $19.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.74 billion has total of 618,461K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,728 M in contrast with the sum of 125,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 439,830 K and last quarter income was -49,780 K.