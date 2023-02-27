Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 660,360 K

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $83.45, plunging -2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.71 and dropped to $82.18 before settling in for the closing price of $84.86. Within the past 52 weeks, LSCC’s price has moved between $43.41 and $92.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 88.40%. With a float of $134.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 949 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.02, operating margin of +28.84, and the pretax margin is +27.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 5,144,119. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 61,810 shares at a rate of $83.22, taking the stock ownership to the 827,432 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 8,897 for $83.96, making the entire transaction worth $746,995. This insider now owns 159,272 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +27.09 while generating a return on equity of 39.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.48 in the near term. At $84.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.66 billion based on 137,382K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 660,360 K and income totals 178,880 K. The company made 175,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.