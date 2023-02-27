Search
Let's look at the key reasons that are pushing Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) to new highs

February 24, 2023, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) trading session started at the price of $45.36, that was -4.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.99 and dropped to $43.81 before settling in for the closing price of $46.42. A 52-week range for DQ has been $32.20 – $77.18.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 53.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 465.90%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.59 million.

The firm has a total of 2399 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.36, operating margin of +62.59, and the pretax margin is +61.65.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. This company achieved a net margin of +44.61 while generating a return on equity of 51.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 465.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.23, a number that is poised to hit 7.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Daqo New Energy Corp., DQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 35.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.95. The third major resistance level sits at $47.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.38.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

There are 74,507K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.46 billion. As of now, sales total 1,679 M while income totals 748,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,220 M while its last quarter net income were 323,410 K.

Newsletter

 

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.67 million

Shaun Noe -
Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $41.10, down -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 2.60% for Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) on February 24, 2023, started off the session at the price of $44.49, plunging -3.09% from the previous trading...
Read more

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
On February 24, 2023, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) opened at $3.93, lower -6.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

