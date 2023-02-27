Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HUYA Inc. (HUYA) to new highs

On February 24, 2023, HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) opened at $4.40, lower -4.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.42 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Price fluctuations for HUYA have ranged from $1.64 to $6.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 70.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.00% at the time writing. With a float of $89.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.07 million.

The firm has a total of 2067 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HUYA Inc. (HUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [HUYA Inc., HUYA], we can find that recorded value of 1.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.51. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.10.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 238,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,781 M according to its annual income of 91,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 334,370 K and its income totaled 8,490 K.

