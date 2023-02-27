Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Range Resources Corporation (RRC) to new highs

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $25.40, up 11.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.77 and dropped to $24.95 before settling in for the closing price of $25.26. Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has traded in a range of $22.06-$37.44.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 21.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 154.60%. With a float of $234.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 527 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.98, operating margin of +36.46, and the pretax margin is +11.23.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 173,255. In this transaction SVP, Principal Accting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.65, taking the stock ownership to the 80,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $31.44, making the entire transaction worth $50,306. This insider now owns 10,685 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 21.54.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 154.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.39% during the next five years compared to 20.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Looking closely at Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC), its last 5-days average volume was 10.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 63.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.35. However, in the short run, Range Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.37. Second resistance stands at $32.48. The third major resistance level sits at $35.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.73.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.10 billion has total of 241,635K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,930 M in contrast with the sum of 411,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,111 M and last quarter income was 373,090 K.