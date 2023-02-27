Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.23%

February 24, 2023, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) trading session started at the price of $17.62, that was -1.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.62 and dropped to $17.33 before settling in for the closing price of $17.80. A 52-week range for LEVI has been $13.57 – $22.93.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 4.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.30%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $395.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 18000 workers is very important to gauge.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Levi Strauss & Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 90,507. In this transaction Global Controller of this company sold 5,017 shares at a rate of $18.04, taking the stock ownership to the 28,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 11,442 for $15.47, making the entire transaction worth $177,008. This insider now owns 147,888 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

The latest stats from [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.71 million was inferior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.80. The third major resistance level sits at $17.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.22. The third support level lies at $17.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

There are 394,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.72 billion. As of now, sales total 6,169 M while income totals 569,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,589 M while its last quarter net income were 150,560 K.