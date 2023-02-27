Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) volume exceeds 46.84 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $0.1438, up 13.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.181 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, LHDX has traded in a range of $0.11-$5.67.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.50%. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.22 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 221 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.46, operating margin of -68.45, and the pretax margin is -69.65.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Lucira Health Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,358. In this transaction Ex VP & Chief Quality Officer of this company sold 5,028 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 134,075 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Operations Officer sold 4,263 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $682. This insider now owns 144,925 shares in total.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$3.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$2.77. This company achieved a net margin of -69.67 while generating a return on equity of -52.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

The latest stats from [Lucira Health Inc., LHDX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 23.78 million was superior to 12.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 294.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 354.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2797, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3292. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1740. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2080. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2350. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1130, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0860. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0520.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.00 million has total of 40,106K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 93,060 K in contrast with the sum of -64,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,390 K and last quarter income was -126,860 K.