MasTec Inc. (MTZ) with a beta value of 1.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) kicked off on February 24, 2023, at the price of $92.11, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.455 and dropped to $89.00 before settling in for the closing price of $96.92. Over the past 52 weeks, MTZ has traded in a range of $62.36-$100.44.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 9.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $59.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.00, operating margin of +1.28, and the pretax margin is +0.44.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of MasTec Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.34 while generating a return on equity of 1.26.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.13% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MasTec Inc.’s (MTZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.59 million, its volume of 1.14 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, MasTec Inc.’s (MTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 91.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $100.76 in the near term. At $104.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $81.85.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.58 billion has total of 78,610K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,952 M in contrast with the sum of 328,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,513 M and last quarter income was 48,900 K.

