Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.87%

On February 24, 2023, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) opened at $42.383, lower -5.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.78 and dropped to $41.22 before settling in for the closing price of $43.64. Price fluctuations for MTCH have ranged from $38.64 to $114.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 21.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $277.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,017,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $63.58, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.55% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 16.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.34 in the near term. At $43.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.22. The third support level lies at $39.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

There are currently 279,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,189 M according to its annual income of 361,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 786,150 K and its income totaled 84,580 K.